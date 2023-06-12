First Alert Forecast: summery sun, some storms for the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Apart from some Sunday evening showers and storms, it was a gorgeous weather weekend across the Cape Fear Region! Now, your First Alert Weather Team is tracking some potentially unsettled weather for Monday as the next front approaches. Expect hit or miss showers and storms, primarily but not exclusively in the afternoon and evening. While confidence in disruptive and / or destructive weather is not high enough for the issuance for a First Alert Action Day, isolated cases of strong winds, small to medium hail, intense lightning, and brief lowland flooding cannot be totally ruled out. Between the showers and storms, expect plenty of dry times and places with muggy southwest breezes and summery temperatures cresting deep in the 80s also helping to make up the flavor of the day. Of course, your First Alert Weather Team will be watching the radar closely, and you can monitor things anytime with your WECT Weather App.

