Edgecombe Co. woman ‘still in dream land’ after $200,000 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A woman in Edgecombe County is on cloud nine after a lottery win.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Sandra Culifer of Macclesfield achieved her dream of winning the lottery. She won Wednesday’s 2023 Multiply the Cash lottery drawing for $200,000.

“I’m still in dreamland,” Culifer said. “I can’t even explain how I’m feeling.”

She said she will use her winnings for bills and share the rest with her family.

Culifer won the second of four 2023 Multiply the Cash winnings, and the next drawing will be October 4th.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.