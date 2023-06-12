Senior Connect
Deputies, U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Robeson County man

Kenny Ray Jacobs
Kenny Ray Jacobs(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

According to RCSO, Kenny Ray Jacobs, 45, of Red Springs is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators are looking for information about the whereabouts of Jacobs and those who have been helping him avoid arrest.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jacobs is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

