Community blood drives planned for Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of community blood drives hosted by the American Red Cross will be held at Independence Mall and the Masonic Lodge.

The blood drives will take place on June 22 at Independence Mall, and July 6 at the Masonic Lodge from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

According to an American Red Cross flyer, all are welcome and donators will need to bring a photo ID. The event is co-sponsored by the Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge #319 and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.redcrossblood.org/ or by calling (1-800-733-2767).

