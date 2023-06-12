Community blood drives planned for Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of community blood drives hosted by the American Red Cross will be held at Independence Mall and the Masonic Lodge.

The blood drives will take place on June 22 at Independence Mall, and July 6 at the Masonic Lodge from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

According to an American Red Cross flyer, all are welcome and donators will need to bring a photo ID. The event is co-sponsored by the Wilmington Kiwanis, Masonic Lodge #319 and Rotary Clubs of Wilmington.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.redcrossblood.org/ or by calling (1-800-733-2767).

Community blood drive happening in Wilmington NC (WECT)

American Red Cross blood drive flyer (WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.