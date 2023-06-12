Celtic Thunder to bring new show to the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that Celtic Thunder will make its return to the Wilson Center in November with its new show Odyssey.

According to the announcement, Celtic Thunder will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

“In Odyssey, Celtic Thunder invites audiences on a sweeping voyage through the heartlands of traditional Irish music, and the innovative, original arrangements emblematic of the ensemble’s unique sound,” states CFCC in its release. “The shared musical chemistry of Celtic Thunder’s lead vocalists Ryan Kelly, Damian McGinty, Neil Byrne, and Emmet Cahill, gives the show its compelling power, while each singer adds their distinctive voice and charm to this musical journey, creating a harmonious blend that appeals to a broad spectrum of tastes. The Odyssey songbook is steeped in their Irish heritage, weaving a rich tapestry of emotional and musical tones.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Memorable musical moments take place on a stage that brilliantly embodies the ethereal mystique of Celtic folklore and the grounded reality of contemporary Irish life. The talented Celtic Thunder Band lends its instrumental prowess throughout, providing an authentic and sonically rich backdrop to the vocal performances. A world-class production quality and stunning lighting design paint an atmospheric picture that enhances the emotive resonance of the songs. Detailed and elegant costumes balance traditional Celtic attire and modern aesthetics, symbolizing the group’s successful fusion of the old and the new,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.