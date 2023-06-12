Senior Connect
Brunswick Community College receives accreditation for nursing programs

Brunswick Community College
Brunswick Community College(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Community College that the Accreditation Commission for Education has granted the college’s Associate Degree and Practical Nursing programs initial accreditation for high-quality nursing education.

“Achieving ACEN Accreditation is a great accomplishment made possible by our faculty’s hard work and dedication,” said Shaylene Ball, MSN, RN, and Director of Nursing. “It stamps approval on programs that we have known for a long time are among the best. It also inspires us to work harder than ever to continuously go beyond the high standards set by ACEN to give our students and their future patients every advantage.”

ACEN Accreditation, an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, provides specialized accreditation for all levels of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs.

“Potential employers know that students graduating from an accredited program are top-notch and ready to hit the ground running,” said Ball. “Many government agencies will only hire nurses from accredited programs. We feel immensely proud at reaching this important milestone and look forward to even greater accomplishments ahead.”

To learn more about ACEN, visit its website here.

For more on BCC Nursing and other Health Sciences programs, visit the college’s website here or contact OneStop Student Services by email or by calling 910-755-7320.

