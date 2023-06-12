Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking boaters to slow down, stay aware of sea life after increased number of incidents

Deputies were able to turn the turtle over to Sunset Beach Turtle Watch, but it succumbed to its injuries while being transported to the hospital.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In response to the high number of incidents involving sea life already this year, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking boaters to slow down and be aware of animals in the water.

“Sea turtles, along with other creatures, often surface for air and to warm up. Sea turtles or other sea life can often look like just trash or a log floating in the water,” the BCSO states in its release. “If boaters would slow down, injuries to sea life from propeller strikes could be avoided. Propeller strikes are one of the leading causes of death for sea creatures and are definitely on the rise in our area. With the increase in boat traffic, we have seen more turtles injured and killed this year than we have in the last several years already.”

On Saturday, June 10, deputies with the BCSO Marine Patrol discovered a sea turtle that had been struck on its shell by a propeller. Deputies were able to turn the turtle over to Sunset Beach Turtle Watch, but it succumbed to its injuries while being transported to the hospital.

“The shells are hard, but they are no match for a boat propeller,” the BCSO adds. “Please be safe out on the waters and look out for the beautiful sea life.”

