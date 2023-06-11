Senior Connect
United Way of the Cape Fear Area and The Healing Place of New Hanover County host first annual Recovery Live: Healing in Harmony concert

Two people stop for a photo at the first Recovery Live: Healing in Harmony concert.
Two people stop for a photo at the first Recovery Live: Healing in Harmony concert.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - United Way of the Cape Fear Area and The Healing Place of New Hanover County collaboarated to host the first Recovery Live: Healing in Harmony concert.

The event took place on Saturday, June 10 at The Healing Place of New Hanover County from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Healing Place Executive Director, Brian Mingia, says an event of this nature was much-needed in the community.

“We were trying to think of an event that was different from other events that are in the community already. We’re trying to be unique in what we’re doing,” Mingia said. “So the goal of event was to throw a sober recovery-centered festival, to show our community and residents that alcoholics and addicts can know a better life and it starts with recovery.”

The resource fair featured a three-performance musical lineup consisting of a local Hawaiian band, Mike Teg and General Assembly.

The event also hosted stations highlighting local organizations and service providers offering information and support related to housing, addiction and more.

Felix Pulido, a peer mentor for The Healing Place who is currently in recovery, says Recovery Live: Healing in Harmony, is a reminder of how far he has come in his own addiction journey.

“I was in addiction for 23 years, and just to be able to celebrate one year of recovery last month, it’s amazing for me,” Pulido said. “And it’s one of the things that I thought I was never gonna be able to do, and thanks to the healing place and a big support system and a lot of people I love, I’m here and I’m great.”

