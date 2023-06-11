LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast hosts first Family Pride Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast hosted a family-friendly pride festival at the New Hanover County Arboretum on Sunday, June 11.

The organization’s primary goal was to incorporate an event suited for children, for this year’s Pride month celebration.

The event consisted of live music, crafts, nonprofit resource booths, food and games, all of which promoted access, education, and equality for everyone.

Interim Executive Director for The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast Shelly O’Rourke says the children’s attendance didn’t go unnoticed.

“It is amazing to see the kids run around and feel comfortable and for their parents to feel comfortable and for everyone just to have this great sense of community,” O’Rourke said. “We are just thrilled with the turnout.”

The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast will also host other events throughout the month and year, such as an adult Pride prom, which are all listed on the organization’s virtual calendar.

