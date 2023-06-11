Leland residents learn about hurricane and storm preparedness

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Many residents are now more prepared if a hurricane or severe storm ever comes through the region after the the town of Leland’s hosted the third annual hurricane expo.

It was a one-stop-shop on how to plan accordingly for a potential weather emergency.

The expo allowed attendees the chance to attended workshops, meet with public safety officials and collect emergency resources to take home from different agencies around Southeastern North Carolina.

Emergency Management Chief John Grimes says having a one-stop-shop for this information is crucial and can make all the difference.

“We want people prepared at all times to be able to evacuate and get out and have plans. The hurricane expo offers the opportunity to come and learn how to set those plans up, how to set up your communication plans up and make sure you have your preparedness kits ready” John Grimes, Leland Emergency Management Chief said.

The Town of Leland is already planning the next expo.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.