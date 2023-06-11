Food Truck Rodeo returns to Ogden Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The popular Food Truck Rodeo returned to Ogden Park on Sunday, June 11.

Over 20 food trucks were present between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

While eating, attendees had the chance to listen to live music, too.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Parks Convservancy of New Hanover County.

Many people at the event say they love coming out for a good cause every year, and for first timers, like Israel Almodovar, they say they will definitely be back again.

“It’s a big event at the park. It helps people see what parks we have here, what variety of things they have at the park and you get to enjoy food while you do it,” said Almodovar.

