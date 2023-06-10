Woman charged in deadly Robeson County stabbing, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man to death in Robeson County early Saturday, according to deputies.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Santana Hunt was arrested in connection to an incident that happened on Mt. Tabor Road.

Deputies were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. after reports of a person being stabbed. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Eddie Jones, was found dead by authorities.

Hunt is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.