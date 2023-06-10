Southport Fire Department responds to bond fire near Bird Island
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -Southport Fire Department responded to a fire on the ICW on Friday evening near Bird Island.
Crews came in at around 9:30 p.m. from the 400 block of E Bay, with flames reported as visible from a distance.
The fire was extinguished with no injuries.
SFD Boat 390 responded and confirmed it was not a vessel fire but a bond fire on the island.
