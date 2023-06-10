Senior Connect
Southport Fire Department responds to bond fire near Bird Island

Southport Fire Department responds to Bird Island fire
Southport Fire Department responds to Bird Island fire(Southport Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -Southport Fire Department responded to a fire on the ICW on Friday evening near Bird Island.

Crews came in at around 9:30 p.m. from the 400 block of E Bay, with flames reported as visible from a distance.

The fire was extinguished with no injuries.

SFD Boat 390 responded and confirmed it was not a vessel fire but a bond fire on the island.

