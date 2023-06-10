Southport Fire Department responds to bond fire near Bird Island

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) -Southport Fire Department responded to a fire on the ICW on Friday evening near Bird Island.

Crews came in at around 9:30 p.m. from the 400 block of E Bay, with flames reported as visible from a distance.

The fire was extinguished with no injuries.

SFD Boat 390 responded and confirmed it was not a vessel fire but a bond fire on the island.

