Plastic Ocean Project holds trash cleanup for Carolina Beach State Park

Volunteers at Carolina Beach State Park
Volunteers at Carolina Beach State Park(Plastic Ocean Project)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The nonprofit Plastic Ocean Project hosted a trash cleanup at the Carolina Beach State Park on Friday, June 9.

Volunteers arrived from across the state came out to participate to help keep our waterways clean.

“Where Carolina Beach State Park is, you know, it’s adjacent to the Cape Fear River and Snows Cut and Snows Cut is part of the Intracoastal waterway, so what we’re doing here today is keep it from washing into the ocean,” Lisa Andree with Plastic Ocean Project said.

The volunteers were able to dispose of more than 800 pounds of trash, and for every 25 pounds of trash, one tree will be planted.

