New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 16-year-old Michael Earl Blair Jr.

He was last seen at 224 Alexander Place on Friday, June 9. wearing only blue jeans and glasses, with no shirt or shoes.

He is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or (910) 798-4535.

