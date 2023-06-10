Member and well-known first responder of Acme-Delco Fire Rescue dies

Senior Connect
Member and well-known first responder Amy Brill Ward dies
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Acme-Delco Fire Rescue are mourning the loss of firefighter and EMT Amy Brill-Ward.

She passed away at her home on Thursday, June 8th.

According to a release from the department, she was involved in Public Emergency Services and joined the fire rescue as a trainee and later became a member.

She has also worked for New Hanover EMS and also was a police officer for Wilmington P.D., Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Navassa Police Department.

Along with her many titles, she was also a dispatcher for NC Highway Patrol and Columbus County 911.

Funeral visitation will be Monday, June 12th from 6-8p.m. at Riegelwood Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be the following day at 2p.m. at Reigelwood Baptist Church with graveside services at Weyman Cemetery at 3:15p.m.

