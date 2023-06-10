First Alert Forecast: gorgeous June weekend, storm odds on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Uncharacteristically comfortable June conditions with lows in the 60s will greet you this morning -- a few inland backyards and farmsteads could sink deep into the 50s. Temperatures will be similar to Friday into the lower to middle 80s: keep your trip to the water intact! The surf has temperatures in the lower & middle 70s with a low to moderate rip current risk. Shower chances will remain slim through Sunday afternoon as high pressure gradually builds into the area.

A system will roll through the area Monday with a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Heat and humidity surge back into the area starting Tuesday along with low showers and storm chances.

Thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable tropical storm threats through the period.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

