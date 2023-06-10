Senior Connect
Firefighter helps rescue 91-year-old man from car stuck in river

JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to help a 91-year-old man stuck in a car in an Idaho river.(Idaho County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) - An Idaho firefighter is being heralded for a daring rescue of a 91-year-old man stuck in a car in an Idaho river.

JT Sohr works as a U.S. Forest Service firefighter and had just recently completed swift water rescue training.

He and about a dozen others stopped to help 91-year-old Clifford Parver who was stuck in his vehicle about 50 feet away from the bank of the Lochsa River in Idaho County.

JT Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, used his own personal rafting equipment to help a 91-year-old man stuck in a car in an Idaho river.(Idaho County Sheriff's Office)

Rescuers were on their way, but Sohr and other bystanders were able to get to Parver before EMS or law enforcement could get there.

Sohr used his personal rafting equipment to pull Parver out of the vehicle and get him to shore safely.

In the process, he lost about $250 worth of gear, a small price to pay for saving another’s life. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said he’ll get reimbursed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

