Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy and K9 arrests suspect
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lopez and her K9 partner Oti managed to catch a fleeing suspect on Friday evening.
A suspect was running on foot after a vehicle chase when he went into the Marsh in the Alligator Bridge area in Leland. Lopez and Oti tracked him and arrested him shortly after.
A fellow K9 officer Deputy Greene assisted with the tracking.
“Great job by Deputy Lopez and her K9 partner, Oti!” BCSO writes.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.