Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy and K9 arrests suspect

BRUNSWICK COUNTY N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lopez and her K9 partner Oti managed to catch a fleeing suspect on Friday evening.

A suspect was running on foot after a vehicle chase when he went into the Marsh in the Alligator Bridge area in Leland. Lopez and Oti tracked him and arrested him shortly after.

A fellow K9 officer Deputy Greene assisted with the tracking.

“Great job by Deputy Lopez and her K9 partner, Oti!” BCSO writes.

