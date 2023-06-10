Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy and K9 arrests suspect

Deputy Lopez and K9 Oti
Deputy Lopez and K9 Oti(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lopez and her K9 partner Oti managed to catch a fleeing suspect on Friday evening.

A suspect was running on foot after a vehicle chase when he went into the Marsh in the Alligator Bridge area in Leland. Lopez and Oti tracked him and arrested him shortly after.

A fellow K9 officer Deputy Greene assisted with the tracking.

“Great job by Deputy Lopez and her K9 partner, Oti!” BCSO writes.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash
Hoggard High School
New Hanover County Schools announces new principal assignments
Ross Garrett Smith (left) Harold Richard Hargett (right)
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office charges two SC men with multiple larcenies
Richard Sean Lesink
Man found guilty of 2019 fatal hit and run on Carolina Beach Road

Latest News

Volunteers at Carolina Beach State Park
Plastic Ocean Project holds trash cleanup for Carolina Beach State Park
Michael Earl Blair Jr.
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on N. 6th St.
Police investigating fatal stabbing in Wilmington
Karli Godwin, an East Columbus High School student who was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade North...
East Columbus student Karli Godwin named Gatorade N.C. Softball Player of the Year