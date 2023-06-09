Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down 1.5 million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.4 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.

Normally, filing after the April deadline comes with penalties, but because of the pandemic, the IRS extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years to July 2023.

By the way, the average median refund for tax year 2019 was $893.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash
Hoggard High School
New Hanover County Schools announces new principal assignments
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
CCMF Guide: What you need to know about road closures, parking, rideshare location

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the...
Vatican: Pope sitting up, working from an armchair after abdominal surgery
A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
Presidential candidates traveling to NC as 2024 race heats up
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Trump indicted in federal criminal probe