Portion of N Kerr Ave. to close for several days for pipe replacement work

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of N Kerr Avenue is scheduled to close for several days next week for pipe replacement work, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation announcement on Friday, June 9.

“The roadway between Truesdale Road and Kerr Avenue is scheduled to close June 12 and reopen June 18, weather dependent,” the NCDOT states in its release. “During the closure, crews will replace five large crossline pipes. This work needs to be completed prior to crews resurfacing the road.”

Drivers will be detoured onto Blue Clay Road, Bavarian Lane/N Kerr Avenue and N College Road while crews complete the work.

“Drivers should allow for extra time for their commute and use caution when traveling near the work zone,” the announcement adds.

