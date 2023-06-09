Senior Connect
Police investigating fatal stabbing in Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on N. 6th St.
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on N. 6th St.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Department is currently investigating a homicide at 800 N 6th Street.

According to a WPD spokesperson, officers received a call around 6:43 p.m. about one 32-year-old man killed in a stabbing. Police said they believe the situation involved two people that knew each other.

The suspect involved in the case is currently at large, but law enforcement does not believe there is any danger to the public.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on N. 6th Street.
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on N. 6th Street.

No other injuries were reported.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

