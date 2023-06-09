Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: ‘Etta’ from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

Etta is a very sweet dog who may need a little time getting used to new people, but is very social once she gets to know others.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Loretta ‘Etta’ Lynn, an approximately 10-year-old poodle mix, will soon be available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

According to her handlers, she is a very sweet dog who may need a little time getting used to new people, but is very social once she gets to know others. Additionally, she does great with other dogs.

Weighing less than ten pounds, Etta is heartworm negative and getting caught up on her vaccinations. She is also receiving treatment for flea dermatitis, and although she does not have teeth, Etta is able to eat wet kibble.

“She’s not ready [to be adopted] yet, but she wants everyone to know she’s here and excited about getting her furever home when it’s time. In the meantime she’s healing and getting bunches of love,” Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue states.

When Etta is ready for adoption, those interested in adopting her can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

Loretta 'Etta' Lynn will be available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.
Loretta 'Etta' Lynn will be available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.(Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue)

