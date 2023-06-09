Senior Connect
One injured in shooting at Colwell Avenue in Wilmington

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Friday, June 9, that it is investigating a shooting on Colwell Avenue.

“Shortly after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Colwell Avenue for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they located one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” a WPD announcement states.

According to police, the victim was in their vehicle on Colwell Avenue when another person in a vehicle pulled up and shot at them.

“This is an active investigation and there are no other details available currently. If you have any information, please call 910-343-3600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app,” the announcement continues.

