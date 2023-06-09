Senior Connect
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Jaliyah Carr
Jaliyah Carr(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing teen alert for Jaliyah Carr on Friday, June 9.

Per the NHCSO, Carr is 15 years old, 5 feet and 3 inches tall and was last seen on Thursday at 3220 Whitted Circle in Castle Hayne wearing light colored pants and a black t-shirt.

If you have any information that could help the search, you can contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4200.

