$5.75 million settlement reached in New Hanover County Schools sexual abuse lawsuit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The plaintiffs and New Hanover County Board of Education have reached a $5.75 million agreement to settle a lawsuit regarding claims of sexual abuse done by former teacher Michael Kelly.

New Hanover County Schools and the 14 plaintiffs in the lawsuit made the announcement in a joint press release on Friday, June 9.

“The $5.75 million agreement will end the litigation against the Board for allegations arising out of Michael Kelly’s sexual misconduct. Kelly was a chemistry teacher who taught at both Laney High School and Isaac Bear Early College High School in Wilmington. The lawsuit was filed in July 2019 by both the Rhine Law Firm, P.C. and The Lea/Schultz Law Firm, P.C.” the announcement states.

Kelly was arrested in February 2018 after a parent found inappropriate pictures her son had been exchanging with Kelly. The earliest reported abuse happened over 20 years ago. Kelly pleaded guilty to 59 felony sex crimes in June 2019, and the suit was filed a month later.

“This settlement is fully covered with the district’s purchase of insurance and will not have an impact on our budget nor on the incredible work that happens in our schools on a daily basis,” said Board Chair Pete Wildeboer in the announcement.

The settlement also calls for the school to expand training for students, staff and administrators on recognizing and reporting sexual abuse. It asks the school to make a public report of its efforts to improve its Title IX compliance and sexual abuse prevention policies and practices.

“The Board and Plaintiffs are finalizing the formal written agreement, and the lawsuit will be dismissed upon execution of the final document,” a NHCS announcement states.

The Board of Education provided the following statement:

“In addition to the statements in the joint news release, the members of the New Hanover County Board of Education want to publicly acknowledge the suffering that the John Doe plaintiffs have endured as a result of Michael Kelly’s abuse, and to express both our sorrow for that pain and our sincere hope that the resolution provided by the settlement agreement will support these young men in their healing process. The Board also reaffirms its commitment to continue improving its policies and practices in an effort to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

