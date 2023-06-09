N.C. to receive $521M in opioid settlements with Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Friday, June 9, that the state will begin to receive funds from agreements with drug makers Teva and Allergan and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens by the end of the year.

According to the announcement, the defendants have committed to the deal, which entails $17.3 billion in opioid agreements to be dispersed to states across the country.

North Carolina is to receive $521 million over 15 years.

With 11 North Carolinians dying of an overdose everyday on average, we are at a moment of crisis. These agreements my office achieved with these drug manufacturers and pharmacies will save lives. We are requiring these companies to pay for desperately-needed treatment in our communities and to change the way they operate to prevent other people from getting addicted in the future.

“The settlements will also require Teva’s opioid business to provide stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse,” the release states. “Additionally, Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years. CVS and Walgreens have agreed to injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

“This court-ordered injunctive relief will help ensure a crisis like this does not happen again. A final agreement with Walmart is not being announced today; there are different process for finalizing that settlement, which is anticipated in the coming weeks.”

