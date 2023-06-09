Senior Connect
Food Lion employees help stock shelves at food bank after donation drive

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Employees from Food Lion spent Friday helping to stock shelves at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

The company recently teamed up with WECT on the Food Lion Feeds donation drive.

Food Lion also donated cash to install new refrigerators and freezers at the food bank’s new Wilmington facility. The company donates unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste.

During Food Lion Feeds, over 4,000 pounds of food were collected; enough to provide over 6,700 meals for families in the community.

