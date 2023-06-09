Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sun & clouds, pleasant temps

By Claire Fry
Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday to you! High pressure will continue to build into the area today shrinking rain and storm chances to 10% Friday and 0% Saturday, so sunscreen up and keep a green light on your beach, pool, or lake plans.

Uncharacteristically comfortable June conditions with lows in the 60s greeted you this morning; expect similar conditions for Saturday morning -- a few inland backyards and farmsteads could sink deep into the 50s. In wake of a cold front, Thursday’s highs were capped in the upper 70s despite plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will recover back into the lower to middle 80s, to reiterate: keep your trip to the water intact! The surf has temperatures in the lower & middle 70s with a low to moderate rip current risk.

Thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable tropical storm threats through the period.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

