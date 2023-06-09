Senior Connect
Family mourns loss of 3 sisters after tragic crash in Moore County

On Thursday evening, family, neighbors, and friends gathered outside of Cheryl Medlin’s home...
On Thursday evening, family, neighbors, and friends gathered outside of Cheryl Medlin’s home for a balloon release, in honor of her.(Justin Moore/CBS 17)
By Justin Moore
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) - A Southern Pines family is mourning the loss of three sisters following a deadly car crash in Moore County.

Three sisters, Gloria McCrimmon, 72, Cheryl Medlin, 63, and Viola Singletary, 74, were killed in a head-on collision on Wednesday morning.

“You see one, you see the other. Like three amigos,” Adreal Medlin, Medlin’s daughter said.

She said her mom Cheryl and two aunts were on their way to Fayetteville at the time. Thursday would have been her mom’s 64th birthday.

On Thursday evening, family, neighbors, and friends gathered outside of Cheryl Medlin’s home for a balloon release, in honor of her.

“Jesus, I wouldn’t wish this on nobody,” Adreal said.

North Carolina State Troopers said the car that hit the car the Southern Pines sisters were traveling in was headed in the opposite direction on North Carolina Highway 690 when it crossed over the center line. The driver of that car was also killed, while the passenger was airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital.

Adreal also told CBS 17 that she celebrated a birthday last Saturday. She never thought it would be the last time her entire family would be together.

