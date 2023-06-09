Senior Connect
Elizabethtown summer camp aims to grow interest in aviation industry

(KFYR)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A new summer camp in Elizabethtown is aiming to address the potential struggles with the aviation industry’s short staffing numbers. Experts say there could be a shortage of more than 10,000 pilots by the end of 2023.

5th-8th graders are experiencing sitting in helicopter cockpits and airplanes while receiving a glimpse into a future career in aviation.

“We’re giving them the opportunity to see inside the cockpit to see what the pilots go through. And who knows, we may have another Curtis Brown,” Mayor Sylvia Campbell of Elizabethtown said.

Over 200 kids have applied to the summer aviation camp at the Curtis Brown Field Airport, and some of them say this had been the best start of their summer.

“It’s a very unique experience because just because there’s an airport here doesn’t mean you can like go inside all the airplanes and stuff. Unless you’re like the one flying them. But with the camp, we have gotten to do that,” Ruby Stephens, an aviation camper, said.

The campers learn about the air traffic control system, aircraft maintenance and drone navigation free of charge because the camp is paid through funding from the North Carolina Department of Aviation.

“I think I might want to do something with drones, just because they’re a lot of fun. And they’re not hard as flying an airplane. Because you don’t have to control the entire thing. But you do it from the ground. I think might look into doing something in drones, and fly them,” Stephens says.

With the U.S. facing a potential serious pilot shortage, the camp’s organizers hope they could help develop the next generation of pilots and mechanics.

“We thought we’d be really lucky to get 60. So we’re probably gonna end up having another session because just the interest in and all of a sudden, the, by the first week, 141 applicants came in so and that’s why I understand how powerful Facebook was,” Rusty Worley with Elizabethtown Planning & Zoning said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

