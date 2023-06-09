East Columbus student Karli Godwin named Gatorade N.C. Softball Player of the Year

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Karli Godwin of East Columbus High School has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade North Carolina Softball Player of the Year, according to a release from Gatorade.

According to the announcement, Godwin, a senior, is the first softball player from East Columbus High School to be chosen for the accolade.

“The 5-foot-9 senior shortstop posted a .731 batting average with 20 home runs this past season, leading the Gators (27-4) to the Class 1A state semifinals,” the release states. “Godwin scored 64 runs, walked 35 times and struck out just once in 131 plate appearances.

“Ranked as the nation’s No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2023 by Extra Inning Softball, she swiped 31 bases and drove in 86 runs while posting a .809 on-base percentage and a 1.645 slugging percentage.”

Recognized for her softball talent, academic achievement and character on and off the field, Godwin is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award, which will be announced in June.

“Godwin has volunteered locally with the East Columbus High School special education department and the Miracle League buddy program for children with intellectual and physical challenges. She has also donated her time as a youth softball coach,” Gatorade adds.

In the classroom at East Columbus, Godwin maintained a weighted 4.27 GPA. She intends to paly softball at Oklahoma State University this fall.

Karli Godwin is a special athlete and softball player. Defensively, she seems to make the difficult plays look easy. Offensively, she’s in another stratosphere. The ball jumps off her bat and she has power to all parts of the field. She is one of the best offensive players I have ever seen.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.