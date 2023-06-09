Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

East Columbus student Karli Godwin named Gatorade N.C. Softball Player of the Year

Karli Godwin, an East Columbus High School student who was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade North...
Karli Godwin, an East Columbus High School student who was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade North Carolina Softball Player of the Year.(Columbus County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Karli Godwin of East Columbus High School has been named the 2022-23 Gatorade North Carolina Softball Player of the Year, according to a release from Gatorade.

According to the announcement, Godwin, a senior, is the first softball player from East Columbus High School to be chosen for the accolade.

“The 5-foot-9 senior shortstop posted a .731 batting average with 20 home runs this past season, leading the Gators (27-4) to the Class 1A state semifinals,” the release states. “Godwin scored 64 runs, walked 35 times and struck out just once in 131 plate appearances.

“Ranked as the nation’s No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2023 by Extra Inning Softball, she swiped 31 bases and drove in 86 runs while posting a .809 on-base percentage and a 1.645 slugging percentage.”

Recognized for her softball talent, academic achievement and character on and off the field, Godwin is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award, which will be announced in June.

“Godwin has volunteered locally with the East Columbus High School special education department and the Miracle League buddy program for children with intellectual and physical challenges. She has also donated her time as a youth softball coach,” Gatorade adds.

In the classroom at East Columbus, Godwin maintained a weighted 4.27 GPA. She intends to paly softball at Oklahoma State University this fall.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash
Hoggard High School
New Hanover County Schools announces new principal assignments
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
Ross Garrett Smith (left) Harold Richard Hargett (right)
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office charges two SC men with multiple larcenies

Latest News

Is this the best Mexican restaurant in Wilmington? The food could help you decide.
Cape Fear Foodie: Tortilleria y Taqueria Carolinas
Jaliyah Carr
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Elizabethtown summer camp aims to grow interest in aviation industry
On Thursday evening, family, neighbors, and friends gathered outside of Cheryl Medlin’s home...
Family mourns loss of 3 sisters after tragic crash in Moore County