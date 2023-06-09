Clarkton woman charged with trafficking fentanyl, child abuse

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Audriana Charmaine Best, 26, of Clarkton in connection to the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the Oakdale Homes Apartment complex.

Vice/Narcotics units went undercover and purchased fentanyl from Best after receiving community complaints, according to the sheriff’s office. They executed a search warrant in the 10989 S. College St. Apartments area on Tuesday, June 6.

The BCSO says investigators found and seized trafficking amounts of fentanyl, oxycodone, marijuana, a firearm, and $573. During the search, two juveniles were reportedly present and within close proximity of deadly controlled substances. Bladen County’s DSS responded to assist in the investigation.

Best was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin/opium, two counts of selling schedule II controlled substances, two counts of delivering schedule II controlled substances, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, four counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

She was held under a $1,000,000 bond.

