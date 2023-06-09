Bladen County Animal Shelter offering adoption specials due to lack of space

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Animal Shelter announced on Thursday, June 8, that it doesn’t have room for more animals.

To help open up space, BCAS will offer adoption specials for all pets from Monday, June 12, to Friday, June 16.

Dogs will be $25-30, and cats will be $15. These fees include a microchip, deworming, core and rabies vaccinations.

You can see available pets online and make an appointment to view the animals by calling (910) 862-6918. The shelter is located at 506 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

