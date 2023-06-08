Senior Connect
NHC Airport Authority approves $4.6 million contract for 950 new parking spaces at ILM Airport

Wilmington International Airport parking plan graph(Wilmington International Airport)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Airport Authority has approved a $4.6 million contract to add another 950 parking lot spaces to the Wilmington International Airport by March of next year.

The first phase of the plan would add 650 spaces by November of 2023, and the second phase would add 300 spaces adjacent to the first lot.

“We’re excited tonight that the board authorized the award of the contract to trade or construction to add 650 spaces and up to 1000 total new spaces here at ILM to accommodate our rapid growth and air service.” Jeff Bourke, ILM Director, said.

Officials are currently looking at options to ensure the front entrance of the terminal is more secure after a man was arrested for driving through the entrance in March.

NHC Airport Authority also said that future long-term plans would call for a parking garage at the airport to be built by 2027.

