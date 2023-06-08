Senior Connect
WATCH: SC Aquarium releases two rehabilitated turtles

The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.

The two turtles were found suffering from debilitated turtle syndrome and injuries from a predator attack.

Turtles with debilitated turtle syndrome are usually dehydrated and anemic making them weak and lethargic.

Bea, a rehabilitated loggerhead turtle, is released into the ocean on Folly Beach Tuesday morning.

The loggerheads, named Bea and Pluto, were each missing a front flipper.

Bea, a female adult loggerhead, was found lethargic and floating in the intracoastal waters on Hilton Head Island.

Pluto, a sub-adult, was found on the beach of Pritchards Island by a turtle team.

“Both patients we released this week were missing a front flipper, which is not a concern for their success in the wild,” Sea Turtle Care Center™ manager Melissa Ranly said. “Sea turtles have been around a long time and are incredibly resilient creatures. They have proven they can survive successfully in the wild despite missing a limb. Bea and Pluto proved their physical strength in rehabilitation by navigating well in deep tanks and even foraging for live food on occasion, and we are confident in their success!”

The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.

The aquarium says, with the releases of Bea and Pluto, 19 turtles have been released this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

