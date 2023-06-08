UNCW student-athletes contribute nearly 4,200 hours of community service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that student-athletes contributed 4,197 hours of community service in the local area during the 2022-2023 school year.

“The Seahawks won a school-record five Colonial Athletic Association team championships and sent two other individuals to the NCAA Regionals in the best athletic year in school history,” states a UNCW announcement from Wednesday, June 8.

In total, 686 hours of service were done by softball athletes, 680 by baseball athletes, 559 by volleyball athletes, 496 by women’s soccer athletes and 356 by men’s soccer athletes.

“Community service projects by UNCW’s individuals and teams included the following: Thanksgiving Food Drive for Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (316 pounds), National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic, Wrightsville Beach Clean-up, Elementary School readings, Harry’s Game, First Tee Greater Wilmington clinics, Seahawk Club Thank-a-Thon, Wings Up Wilmington, Battleship Half Marathon, Toys for Tots, Angel Tree Collection, Seahawks Tomorrow, Miracle League, UNCW Move-In, Surfer’s Healing, Paws4People, Wilmington Diaper Bank,” the announcement continues.

