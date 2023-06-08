Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ribbon cutting held for newly-renamed Topsail Annandale Elementary School

Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Topsail Annandale Elementary School on Thursday, June 8.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Topsail Annandale Elementary School on Thursday, June 8.

When it was built in 1955, it was a school for Black students called Annandale Elementary. The name was changed to Topsail Elementary in 1969, but a push was made to change the name back to preserve Black history.

The school board voted in August of 2022 to change the name to Topsail Annandale Elementary.

“Today reinstating the name of Annandale School into the Topsail Annandale School is like restoring a major, major part of the history of all of the students, and all the graduates and all the family of this region. And at the same time, you may not really realize but it really, really brings back the heart and soul of all the African-Americans of this region because that’s history. And we are restoring history today,” said Ambassador Mattie R. Sharpless.

Guests invited to the ribbon cutting included staff from Annandale Elementary, Pender County Board of Education members, Superintendent Dr. Brad Breedlove and TAES Principal Melissa Wilson.

Topsail Annandale Elementary
Topsail Annandale Elementary(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
NC Education Lottery Platinum tickets
Bladen Co. woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off ticket
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams

Latest News

Ribbon cutting held for newly-renamed Topsail Annandale Elementary School
Boil water advisory issued for some Lake Waccamaw residents following water main leak
It’s a $30,000 raise. Again. Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton just got his...
CFCC President Jim Morton’s compensation is outpacing almost all local leaders and college presidents
CCMF Guide: What you need to know about road closures, parking, rideshare location