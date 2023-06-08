Local boy scout honoring Flag Day by providing Wilmington community with flag retirement box

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Taking place on June 14, Flag Day falls on a Wednesday this year, and one local boy scout is honoring the day with a flag donation box.

Working towards the rank of Eagle Scout, Christopher Karnes, of Troop 26, is installing the box to allow residents to drop off American flags needing to be retired.

Once dropped off, the flags will then be properly retired and disposed of by the troop.

“We just got done painting it, and this weekend, we’re going to assemble it down at the Health and Human Services building,” Karnes explains.

The box will be accessible at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services building, located at 1650 Greenfield St. in Wilmington.

“Everyone’s house I went to they always had some torn up American flags and didn’t know what to do with them, they’re just sitting there. So I’m giving people something to do with the flags,” Karnes adds.

The full interview can be viewed above.

