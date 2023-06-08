Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local boy scout honoring Flag Day by providing Wilmington community with flag retirement box

Christopher Karnes, of Troop 26, plans to install the box on Flag Day, allowing residents to drop off American flags needing to be retired.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Taking place on June 14, Flag Day falls on a Wednesday this year, and one local boy scout is honoring the day with a flag donation box.

Working towards the rank of Eagle Scout, Christopher Karnes, of Troop 26, is installing the box to allow residents to drop off American flags needing to be retired.

Once dropped off, the flags will then be properly retired and disposed of by the troop.

“We just got done painting it, and this weekend, we’re going to assemble it down at the Health and Human Services building,” Karnes explains.

The box will be accessible at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services building, located at 1650 Greenfield St. in Wilmington.

“Everyone’s house I went to they always had some torn up American flags and didn’t know what to do with them, they’re just sitting there. So I’m giving people something to do with the flags,” Karnes adds.

The full interview can be viewed above.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
NC Education Lottery Platinum tickets
Bladen Co. woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off ticket
Donald Zane Russ
Man arrested in Columbus Co. after allegedly assaulting, trying to steal gun from detective

Latest News

Local boy scout honoring Flag Day by providing Wilmington community with flag retirement box
Plastic Ocean Project screening short film ‘356′ for World Oceans Day
WPD: Assistant Chief Oyler to retire; Hargrove named Deputy Chief
Boil water advisory issued for some Lake Waccamaw residents following water main leak