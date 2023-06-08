Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘It was wonderful’: Pee Dee man wins $375K on his first lottery ticket

A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A case of beginner’s luck worked in the favor of a Pee Dee man who purchased a lottery ticket for the first time, just to end up winning $375,000.

The man overcame the 1 in 960,000 odds and won $375,000 on a $10 Might Jumbo Bucks ticket, a ticket that is no longer for sale.

He said the win took him by surprise but that “it was wonderful.” He picked up the ticket at the Mini Mart on 201 E. National Cemetery Road in Florence and said he hasn’t spent any of the winnings yet.

Mini Mart received a $3,750 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Stopping while he’s ahead, the winner says he hasn’t bought a ticket since.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash
Hoggard High School
New Hanover County Schools announces new principal assignments
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams
CCMF Guide: What you need to know about road closures, parking, rideshare location

Latest News

A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
Presidential candidates traveling to NC as 2024 race heats up
Maria Swenson speaking during the public comment section of Southport's Board of Alderman...
City of Southport discusses noise ordinance after multiple complaints
CCMF Guide: What you need to know about road closures, parking, rideshare location
Elizabethtown summer camp aims to grow interest in aviation industry
Community Spotlight: Nonprofit “Ocean Cure” aims to make surfing more accessible