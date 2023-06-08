Senior Connect
HEY BOO BOO: Bear cub spotted in uptown Greenville

The bear was spotted Wednesday night.
The bear was spotted Wednesday night.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in uptown Greenville probably did a doubletake after they saw a bear on several streets Wednesday night.

The young cub was spotted around 10:45 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the University Book Exchange.

The video shows the bear looking into the doors of the business and then peering into a couple of the windows.

The bear then went in between buildings where it was again caught on camera on Cotanche Street.

The 50-70 pound cub was last seen running south down Cotanche Street. There were no reports of any picnic basket thefts in the area.

