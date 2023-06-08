Gregory Farms and Vineyard invites community to Blueberry Harvest Celebration

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gregory Farms and Vineyard has announced that the third annual Blueberry Harvest Celebration is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

“Admission is $6 per person, granting access to a delightful array of offerings. Enjoy our renowned wines, wine slushies, and locally brewed beers. Indulge in mouthwatering treats from food trucks, including Lobster Dog, Donuts Bus, Taco El Jefe, Lanes Ferry, and Mommiez. Experience the joy of picking your own blueberries or purchase them from our market,” a Gregory Farms announcement states.

Flat Top Mafia will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Austin Band will perform from 2 to 6 p.m.

Outside alcohol and coolers aren’t allowed, and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs since seating is limited.

Gregory Farms is located at 2576 Montague Rd., Curie, NC, 28435. Anyone looking for more information is encouraged to visit the farm’s website or contact the farm at (910) 367-5353.

