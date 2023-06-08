First Alert Forecast: nice weather pattern unfolding...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Not all, but most Cape Fear backyards received some beneficial rain and / or occasional thunderstorm activity since Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features a residual spotty shower chance amid an otherwise variably cloudy sky. Burgeoning high pressure will shrink rain and storm chances to 10% and 0% for Friday and Saturday, respectively, so sunscreen up and keep a green light on your beach, pool, or lake excursion.

After an official high of 81 Monday, 84 Tuesday, and 89 Wednesday, temperatures will reverse course Thursday with afternoon readings likely mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Thursday and Friday nights ought to have uncharacteristically comfortable June conditions with lows near 60; a few inland backyards and farmsteads could sink deep into the 50s. With daytime readings recovering to the 80s, to reiterate: keep your trip to the water intact!

Thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable tropical storm threats through the period.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.