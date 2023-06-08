First Alert Forecast: drier & warmer conditions underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you late this Thursday! Burgeoning high pressure will shrink rain and storm chances to 10% and 0% for Friday and Saturday, respectively, so sunscreen up and keep a green light on your beach, pool, or lake excursion.

Thursday and Friday nights ought to have uncharacteristically comfortable June conditions with lows near 60; a few inland backyards and farmsteads could sink deep into the 50s. With abundant sunshine in the forecast, temperatures will recover back to the 80s, to reiterate: keep your trip to the water intact! The surf has temperatures in the lower & middle 70s with a low to moderate rip current risk.

Thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable tropical storm threats through the period.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.