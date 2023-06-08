Family friend remembers father and son killed in plane crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bruce and Logan Woodworth died Wednesday after the plane Logan was flying crashed in a cornfield near Colonial Beach, V.A. Bruce, 57, and Logan, 28, were father and son.

Family friend Steve Swope says the family lived near Colonial Beach before moving to Wilmington and were still close with members of the community. Swope says he taught Logan when he was younger and kept in touch with the family.

“So, when Logan stopped by, you know, we had such a great connection,” said Swope. “I didn’t realize he had, you know, matured and grown up and was doing all these great things and so you love to stay in contact with that.”

The NTSB says the plane crashed after departing a private airstrip near Colonial Beach and was destroyed in a post-crash fire. The cause of the crash is under investigation and a preliminary report is expected in 2-3 weeks.

Swope says he last saw Logan in April and was surprised when Logan offered to take his former teacher on a flight in the two-seater plane.

“He said, ‘Coach, guess what? I’m going to take you up and give you a little treat today,’ and I said ‘Woah, okay!” So, he took me up in the airplane. We rode over all my baseball stadium and complex, I got to take aerial pictures and we rode up and down the coast of beautiful Clearwater Beach, took pictures,” said Swope.

Logan took that same plane across the country in May and posted updates on his Facebook page. Swope says he was devastated to learn Bruce and Logan were killed when the plane crashed.

“A free spirit is the best way to put it for Logan. Because, you know, you could tell he was intelligent, his attention span didn’t stay long with something. He was always off to the next thing. He was always trying to accomplish something whether he was picking up a musical instrument to play, whether he was picking up his dad’s handyman skills,” said Swope.

An NTSB spokesperson says a final report on the crash, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, will take one to two years to complete.

