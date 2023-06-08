Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Community Spotlight: Nonprofit “Ocean Cure” aims to make surfing more accessible

Ocean Cure is a Carolina Beach-based nonprofit involved in all kinds of projects with accessibility in mind.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Cure is a Carolina Beach-based nonprofit involved in all kinds of projects with accessibility in mind.

Accommodations include things like beach wheelchairs, accessible flooring and adaptive surfboards.

You can watch this edition of Community Spotlight in the video above to learn more about Ocean Cure and the people it has helped.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akhir As-sabur Dupree Jefferson
Police say officers seized 38 grams of crack, 116 bindles of fentanyl during traffic stop
Father and son from Wilmington killed in Virginia plane crash
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
NC Education Lottery Platinum tickets
Bladen Co. woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off ticket
The Lacadie triples – Madison, Kacie, and Grace – were born in May of 2005. The girls attended...
‘1-in-200-million’ identical triplets graduate high school, head to NYC to pursue dreams

Latest News

Ross Garrett Smith (left) Harold Richard Hargett (right)
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office charges two SC men with multiple larcenies
Logan Woodworth
Family friend remembers father and son killed in plane crash
Ribbon cutting held for newly-renamed Topsail Annandale Elementary School
Family friend remembers father and son killed in plane crash