Community Spotlight: Nonprofit “Ocean Cure” aims to make surfing more accessible
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ocean Cure is a Carolina Beach-based nonprofit involved in all kinds of projects with accessibility in mind.
Accommodations include things like beach wheelchairs, accessible flooring and adaptive surfboards.
You can watch this edition of Community Spotlight in the video above to learn more about Ocean Cure and the people it has helped.
