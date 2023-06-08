Community invited to visit vendors at 95th ‘Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs Leadership Conference’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department are to co-host the 95th annual Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs Leadership Conference.

The event, being presented by the SEAFC and North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs, will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center on Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15.

“On Tuesday June 13 from 2-5 and on Wednesday from 8-3 over 70 different public safety vendors will have displays,” states NHC Fire Rescue in its announcement. “Please accept this as an invitation to visit the vendor floor for free. You do not have to be registered for the conference to visit the vendors. Simply stop by the Registration Booth located on the River Concourse (side facing the Cape Fear River) at the convention center and pick up your free arm band.”

For more information about the conference, please visit the SEAFC website. The Wilmington Convention Center is located at 10 Convention Center Drive.

