Beginning of decommission process ceremony held for long-serving Oak Island cutter

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard held a special status ceremony on Wednesday, June 7, to signify the beginning of the decommissioning process for a cutter that has served Oak Island for many years.

According to the Coast Guard release, the Bayberry has been in service for 69 years, originally stationed in California and Washington before coming to Oak Island in 2009.

“The Bayberry’s recent accomplishments include post-hurricane Dorian operations, where the crew led a waterways reconstitution mission, completed a complex voyage correcting 40 aids to navigation discrepancies, enabling the rapid resumption of ferry service, and facilitating the delivery of emergency supplies to 700 residents stranded on Ocracoke Island,” the release states.

“In 2021, when extensive shoaling suddenly compromised Oregon Inlet Channel and no other capable asset was available to respond, the cutter led a 400-mile mission to the Outer Banks to retrieve and relocate five buoys that dangerously misled mariners, significantly enhancing the safety of this busy waterway, preserving search and rescue capabilities, and sustaining the local economy.”

The crew of the Cutter Bayberry have their photo taken at a pier at Station Oak Island, N.C. Jun. 7, 2023 before the cutter's special status ceremony is held to signify the beginning of it being decommissioned after 69 years of active Coast Guard service. The Bayberry was built by Reliable Welding Works in Olympia, Washington. (U.S. Coast Guard / Petty Officer 2nd class Katie Lipe)

