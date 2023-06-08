Burton named fire marshal for Pender County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amy Burton has been named Pender County’s new fire marshal, Emergency Management Director Tommy Batson announced Thursday.

Officials say that Burton is the first female to fill the role of a fire marshal in the county.

She served as the county’s deputy fire marshal before she started in her new role on May 29.

As fire marshal, Burton will oversee fire safety codes, new construction plan reviews, and fire investigations. She also serves as a liaison between the county and its various fire departments.

“Amy is a team player and an asset to the emergency management department as well as the county,” said Batson.

In 2015, Burton was employed by the Leland Fire Department and rose to the rank of EMS Battalion Chief – the first woman to hold that rank in Leland.

In 2021, Burton was hired as the deputy fire marshal in Pender County and worked under now-retired fire marshal Mark Haraway.

“I learned so much from Mark,” said Burton. “He is a load of information and experience.”

