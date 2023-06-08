Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office charges two SC men with multiple larcenies

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two South Carolina men in connection to multiple larcenies that occurred in the south end of the county.

According to BSCO, investigators were looking into incidents involving trailers and catalytic converters being stolen since July of 2022. Security camera footage from the facilities robbed provided a vehicle and a partial facial description of one of the people allegedly involved.

Deputies recognized one of the vehicles at a storage facility in Calabash on June 6 and detained the occupants of the vehicle for questioning. They then arrested the two after deputies determined that they had a catalytic converter in their possession, according to the BCSO.

34-year-old Ross Garrett Smith of Mullins, SC, is charged with two counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, two counts of felony larceny, and two counts of trespassing.

46-year-old Harold Richard Hargett, of Marion, SC, is charged with two counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and two counts of trespassing.

“We’d like to thank our friends at Marion County Sheriff’s Office-South Carolina who are also conducting an investigation into the two suspects for incidents that occurred in their area. They have been wonderful to work with and extremely helpful with our case,” BSCO writes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

